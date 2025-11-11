Bridge collapses in Türkiye, leaving three dead
11 November, 2025
A bridge under construction has collapsed in Türkiye's Diyarbakir province, Report informs via Turkish media outlets.
Rescue operations have begun to recover workers trapped under the debris.
Four workers who were seriously injured during the incident were taken to the hospital. Of those rescued and hospitalized, three have died and two remain injured.
Search and rescue efforts at the site are ongoing.
