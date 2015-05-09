Bread production drops by 60 percent in Armenia

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia deepens socio-economic tensions. Bread production in the country dropped by 60 per cent.

Report informs referring to the AzerTAg, the vast majority of the population in Armenia lives in poverty. The average monthly salary in the country is very low.

"Lragir Armenian" newspaper writes that the efforts of Serzh Sargsyan's power to keep the national currency - drama's exchange rate, do not result. Because the inflation is increasing day by day in the country with not a normal economy.

Recently, production of bread in Armenia fell sharply. Ashot Avetisyan, a head of the Yerevan bread plant said in an interview with "Zhokhovurd". He said that he has a number of factories in the city. According to the latest report, the production dropped by 60 percent. Ashot Avetisyan noted that people are demanding out of date bread. The reason is the old bread being sold two times cheaper. 60 percent sudden decrease in production is related to intolerable situation in the country's economy.