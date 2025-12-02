Bosphorus Strait temporarily closed due to dense fog
Region
- 02 December, 2025
- 10:04
Shipping in the Bosphorus Strait, which divides Istanbul into European and Asian parts, has been temporarily closed due to heavy fog, according to the Turkish Ministry of Transport's Maritime Affairs Department, Report informs referring to Turkish media.
"Vehicle traffic has been suspended in both directions due to dense fog until weather conditions normalize," reads the statement.
