Bodies of 18 Turkish servicemen killed in plane crash found
Region
- 12 November, 2025
- 13:52
In Georgia, the bodies of 18 out of 20 servicemen who died in the crash of a Turkish Air Force's C-130 military cargo plane have been recovered, Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Geka Geladze said, Report informs via A Haber.
Search efforts continue to locate the bodies of the remaining two servicemen.
All crew members of the Turkish Air Force's C-130 military transport aircraft were killed in the crash. The wreckage was scattered across steep slopes near the Kolagiri Monastery and was first discovered by local residents.
In addition, a criminal case has been launched in Georgia regarding possible violations of aviation safety. The investigation is being carried out in a coordinated manner with direct support from Türkiye and Azerbaijan.
Latest News
14:47
Photo
Ilham Aliyev receives new presidential representative in Nakhchivan, heads of executive authoritiesDomestic policy
14:41
Photo
Azerbaijani weightlifter wins silver at Islamic Solidarity GamesIndividual sports
14:23
Kyrgyzstan preparing new program for SME development until 2030Finance
14:18
Black box of crashed Turkish Air Force cargo plane foundRegion
14:15
Azerbaijan continues filming five movies on Patriotic WarMilli Majlis
14:03
Photo
Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Chinese companyOther
13:52
Bodies of 18 Turkish servicemen killed in plane crash foundRegion
13:41
Pashinyan comments on why Armenia was previously denied arms salesRegion
13:31