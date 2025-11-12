Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Bodies of 18 Turkish servicemen killed in plane crash found

    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 13:52
    Bodies of 18 Turkish servicemen killed in plane crash found

    In Georgia, the bodies of 18 out of 20 servicemen who died in the crash of a Turkish Air Force's C-130 military cargo plane have been recovered, Georgian Minister of Internal Affairs Geka Geladze said, Report informs via A Haber.

    Search efforts continue to locate the bodies of the remaining two servicemen.

    All crew members of the Turkish Air Force's C-130 military transport aircraft were killed in the crash. The wreckage was scattered across steep slopes near the Kolagiri Monastery and was first discovered by local residents.

    In addition, a criminal case has been launched in Georgia regarding possible violations of aviation safety. The investigation is being carried out in a coordinated manner with direct support from Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

    Türkiyənin qəzaya uğrayan təyyarəsində həlak olan hərbçilərdən 19-nun nəşi tapılıb - YENİLƏNİB
    В Грузии нашли тела 19 из 20 турецких военных, погибших при крушении самолета - ОБНОВЛЕНО

