Bloomberg: Türkiye may open land border with Armenia within six months
- 03 December, 2025
- 12:59
Türkiye is considering opening its land border with Armenia within the next six months, Report informs via Bloomberg.
The agency said, citing sources familiar with the matter that the move would pave the way for renewed trade in the Caucasus.
