    Bloomberg: Türkiye may open land border with Armenia within six months

    Region
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 12:59
    Bloomberg: Türkiye may open land border with Armenia within six months

    Türkiye is considering opening its land border with Armenia within the next six months, Report informs via Bloomberg.

    The agency said, citing sources familiar with the matter that the move would pave the way for renewed trade in the Caucasus.

    KİV: Türkiyə növbəti 6 ay ərzində Ermənistanla sərhədlərini aça bilər
    СМИ: Турция рассматривает возможность открытия границы с Арменией в течение следующих 6 месяцев

