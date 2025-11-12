Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 09:27
    Black box of military plane that crashed in Georgia to be decoded in Türkiye - military expert

    The black boxes of the Turkish C-130 military transport aircraft that crashed in Georgia will be decoded in Türkiye, Associate Professor of Istanbul Altınbas University, military expert, and retired colonel Eray Gujluer said on air of the Haber Global TV channel said, according to Report.

    He noted that Türkiye has sent an Akıncı strike drone to the crash site to assist in search and rescue operations:

    "Thus, the likelihood of finding the black boxes in the near future is very high. In addition, the black boxes will be decoded here in Türkiye; they will not be sent to the United States."

    He also added that a system malfunction in such aircraft can disrupt the operation of other systems:

    "For example, if there is a failure in the electrical system, it affects the functioning of other systems as well."

    Eray Güçlüer: Gürcüstanda qəzaya düşən hərbi təyyarənin qara qutusu Türkiyədə oxunacaq
    Эрай Гючлюер: Черный ящик разбившегося в Грузии военного самолета будет расшифрован в Турции

