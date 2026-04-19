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    Basra-Ceyhan pipeline viable Hormuz alternative, IEA chief says

    Region
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 14:36
    Basra-Ceyhan pipeline viable Hormuz alternative, IEA chief says

    The Basra–Ceyhan oil pipeline project could serve as a strategic alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, which has become more vulnerable amid rising geopolitical tensions around Iran.

    International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol made the remarks in an interview with Hurriyet newspaper, Report, informs

    He noted that instability in the Strait of Hormuz area is forcing market participants to look for alternative routes for oil deliveries. In his view, the Iraq–Türkiye project could simultaneously guarantee a stable export channel for Iraq, strengthen Türkiye's position as an energy hub, and enhance energy security for European countries.

    "The Middle East will not be the same after the war. There will be major changes in the region's politics, economy and security. People will begin seeking alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz. I believe the Basra–Ceyhan oil pipeline could become a highly attractive project of primary importance for Iraq, Türkiye, regional energy security and especially Europe," Birol said.

    He added that the field in Iraq's southern Basra province, with reserves of 90 billion cubic metres of oil, is considered one of the largest in the world.

    In Türkiye, the pipeline project from Basra is being considered within the framework of the "Development Road" logistics initiative, which envisions linking Iraq's oil fields to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan and exporting oil bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. According to estimates, the pipeline could transport up to 1.5 million barrels of oil per day.

    Fatih Birol Energy crisis Strait of Hormuz
    Birol: Bəsrə-Ceyhan neft kəməri Hörmüz boğazına alternativ ola bilər
    Бирол: Нефтепровод Басра - Джейхан может стать альтернативой Ормузскому проливу

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