Bank debtors hold protest in front of US Embassy in Bishkek

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Supporters of the movement of debtor's rights protection have hold a protest in front of the US Embassy in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Report informs referring to the Kyrgyz media.

Protestors held banners with slogans 'Who will defend our rights?', 'Mercy Corps bank is partner of international swindler'.

They are against to exploit Kyrgyz people by banks and micro-credit companies.

They delivered the ambassador fraudulent activities of the US non-governmental financial and credit institutions, banks as FINCA, Mercy Corps, ACDI/VOCA, which act in the republic as well as USAID participation in the process.