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    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia

    Region
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 15:39
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia

    Azerbaijan's national culture, traditions, and cuisine are being showcased at the Tbilisoba city festival in Tbilisi, Georgia.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, representatives of various ethnic communities living in Georgia are taking part in the celebrations held on October 3-4, presenting their cultural heritage, customs, and national cuisine.

    The Azerbaijan Culture Museum named after Mirza Fatali Akhundzada is attending the event, displaying elements of Azerbaijan's rich cultural traditions and culinary heritage.

    The festival features a wide range of cultural, entertainment, and educational programs, including concerts, sports activities, and children's events. Festival venues have been decorated with thematic installations, photo and recreation zones, as well as open-air cinemas.

    The program on both days also includes musical performances and theatrical productions.

    Azerbaijan is represented by the Jeyran Dance Ensemble.

    Speaking to Report's Georgian bureau, the ensemble's artistic director, Jeyran Gurbanova, said the group is performing the Azerbaijani dances "Uzundara" and "Sari Galin" as part of the festival's ethnic communities program.

    She noted that the main purpose of the performances is to present Azerbaijan's rich and diverse cultural heritage to local residents, tourists, and representatives of other communities living in Georgia.

    Tbilisoba is an annual celebration in Tbilisi that highlights the multicultural character of the Georgian capital through the participation of various ethnic groups.

    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia
    Azerbaijani traditions and cuisine showcased at Tbilisoba festival in Georgia

    Azerbaijan's culture national cuisine Tbilisi Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın milli adət-ənənələri və mətbəxi "Tbilisoba" festivalında təqdim olunub
    Photo
    На фестивале "Тбилисоба" представлены национальные обычаи и традиции Азербайджана
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