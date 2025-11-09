Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Azerbaijani-origin Ukrainian police major killed in Donetsk

    Region
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 12:21
    Azerbaijani-origin Ukrainian police major killed in Donetsk

    Major Chingiz Sahib oglu Gurbanov, an Azerbaijani-origin officer of the National Police of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, has been killed in Donetsk.

    According to Report, the 42-year-old officer died on the spot after a drone attack during his service leave in the Donetsk region.

    Gurbanov was born and raised in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine.

    Ukraynada Azərbaycan əsilli polis əməkdaşı həlak olub

