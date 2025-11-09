Azerbaijani-origin Ukrainian police major killed in Donetsk

Major Chingiz Sahib oglu Gurbanov, an Azerbaijani-origin officer of the National Police of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, has been killed in Donetsk.

According to Report, the 42-year-old officer died on the spot after a drone attack during his service leave in the Donetsk region.

Gurbanov was born and raised in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine.