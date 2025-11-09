Azerbaijani-origin Ukrainian police major killed in Donetsk
Region
- 09 November, 2025
- 12:21
Major Chingiz Sahib oglu Gurbanov, an Azerbaijani-origin officer of the National Police of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, has been killed in Donetsk.
According to Report, the 42-year-old officer died on the spot after a drone attack during his service leave in the Donetsk region.
Gurbanov was born and raised in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine.
Latest News
13:14
FM: Glorious tricolor flag waves across all of Azerbaijan's territoriesForeign policy
12:58
Tsunami advisory issued for Japan's Iwate Prefecture following 6.7-magnitude quakeOther countries
12:36
MFA: Tricolor flag embodies Azerbaijan's rich history and bright futureDomestic policy
12:21
Azerbaijani-origin Ukrainian police major killed in DonetskRegion
12:02
Video
President Ilham Aliyev: Today the state flag flies in every corner of AzerbaijanDomestic policy
11:42
Lionel Messi reaches 400 career assists for club and countryFootball
11:24
Hikmat Hajiyev shares post on National Flag DayDomestic policy
11:06
Suspect kills Florida sheriff's deputy with his own weapon during traffic stopOther countries
10:47