President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan welcomes resumption of Turkish Stream

Baku. 18 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is pleased with the revival of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project, because it consolidates cooperation and bolsters regional security.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his interview to Sputnik International News Agency.

"We believe that if there are projects carried out by our neighbors and friends, in this case the Turkish Stream, we are only pleased, because it strengthens cooperation, regional security, and allows countries to more fully meet their economic and energy interests in the region," Ilham Aliyev told Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of Russia today International Information Agency.