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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding regional cooperation

    Region
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 19:13
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding regional cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Consul General in Batumi Fuad Azizov met with Giorgi Gurdzhumelidze, the Georgian government's representative in the Guria region.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, the meeting took place on September 22 at the government representative's administrative building in Ozurgeti, the regional capital of Guria.

    The sides discussed Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, expansion of interregional cooperation, development of ties in the agricultural sector and mutual investment opportunities.

    They highlighted Guria's potential, particularly in hazelnut production, and discussed possible investment by Azerbaijani entrepreneurs in the region.

    The sides also considered holding Agro Business Forums involving businesspeople from the two countries.

    They exchanged views on further developing regional cooperation and expanding contacts between entrepreneurs.

    Fuad Azizov Regional cooperation Georgia
    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstan aqrar əməkdaşlığı genişləndirmək imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Грузия обсудили возможности расширения аграрного сотрудничества

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