Erdoğan, Guterres discuss regional and global issues at UNGA81

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Report, citing Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, the two discussed regional and global issues.

Erdoğan said Türkiye had worked closely with Guterres on a number of issues concerning global peace and security as the UN secretary-general approaches the end of his term.

The Turkish president said Israel did not want peace in Gaza and that attacks by settlers in the West Bank and on holy sites in Jerusalem were further worsening the situation. He stressed the importance of preserving the two-state solution.

Erdoğan also said tensions in Iran and Ukraine should be reduced and that Türkiye was working to keep diplomatic processes on track.

On the Strait of Hormuz, he said dialogue originating from within the region could prove beneficial.

The meeting also highlighted the need for the parties to act responsibly to ensure navigational security in the Black Sea.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Cyprus issue.