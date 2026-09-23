Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss prospects for strategic partnership
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 21:01
Azerbaijan and Serbia have discussed prospects for further developing their strategic partnership.
According to Report's Balkan bureau, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Tahir Taghizade met with Serbian Assistant Foreign Minister for Security Policy Milos Joncic.
The sides discussed the regional situation and the political priorities of the two countries.
They also reviewed opportunities to further intensify the Azerbaijan-Serbia strategic partnership.
Bilateral partnership was also discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Serbian counterpart Marko Djuric on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
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