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    Azerbaijan, Belarus sign cooperation plan for 2027-2028

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 21:08
    Azerbaijan, Belarus sign cooperation plan for 2027-2028

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed the Azerbaijan-Belarus strategic partnership and prospects for its further development.

    They emphasized the key role of high-level political dialogue and contacts between the leaders of the two countries in strengthening bilateral relations, as well as the importance of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission in advancing trade and economic cooperation.

    The ministers also highlighted close coordination within the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Non-Aligned Movement and other multilateral platforms.

    Following the talks, Bayramov and Ryzhenkov signed the Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus for 2027-2028.

    They also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in consular affairs between the two foreign ministries.

    The ministry said the documents would further strengthen the institutional framework of the bilateral partnership and enhance coordination between the two countries.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Maxim Ryzhenkov UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Azerbaijan-Belarus relations
    Nyu-Yorkda Azərbaycan-Belarus strateji tərəfdaşlığı müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Беларусь подписали ряд документов
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