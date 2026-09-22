Bayramov, Araghchi discuss Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation in New York

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers reviewed the bilateral and multilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as regional developments.

They stressed the importance of sustained high-level engagement, mutual respect and good-neighborly relations.

The sides highlighted the August 2026 meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran in Bishkek as another important step toward expanding bilateral cooperation.

The ministers also discussed regional security issues, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy and dialogue and the promotion of peace and stability.