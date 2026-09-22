Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Bayramov, Araghchi discuss Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation in New York

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 23:21
    Bayramov, Araghchi discuss Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation in New York

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers reviewed the bilateral and multilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as regional developments.

    They stressed the importance of sustained high-level engagement, mutual respect and good-neighborly relations.

    The sides highlighted the August 2026 meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran in Bishkek as another important step toward expanding bilateral cooperation.

    The ministers also discussed regional security issues, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy and dialogue and the promotion of peace and stability.

    Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Abbas Araghchi
    Azərbaycan və İranın XİN rəhbərləri regional prosesləri nəzərdən keçiriblər – YENİLƏNİB
    Главы МИД Азербайджана и Ирана обсудили региональную безопасность - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    12:39

    11 killed in mass shooting near S. Africa's Durban

    Other countries
    12:32

    Pashinyan: TRIPP project to usher in new era for Armenia and its economy

    Region
    12:32
    Photo

    Formula 1: Entertainment zone opens along Baku Boulevard

    Sports
    12:25

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan reschedules interest rate decision

    Finance
    12:20

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis to discuss activities of NGOs

    Domestic policy
    12:10

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

    Foreign policy
    12:08

    Estonia's newly appointed envoy commends Azerbaijan's humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    Foreign policy
    12:04
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed ambassador of Estonia to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    12:02

    Azerbaijani president's pardon order applies to five foreign nationals

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed