Azerbaijani ambassador, OTS representative discuss future cooperation

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Hungary Esmira Jafarova met with Balázs Hendrich, head of the representation office of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Hungary, to discuss prospects for future cooperation.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary, the sides held a productive exchange of views on Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the OTS, joint projects, prospects for future cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

Jafarova delivered a lecture on Azerbaijan's foreign policy at Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary on September 21.