Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani ambassador, OTS representative discuss future cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 23:30
    Azerbaijani ambassador, OTS representative discuss future cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Hungary Esmira Jafarova met with Balázs Hendrich, head of the representation office of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Hungary, to discuss prospects for future cooperation.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Hungary, the sides held a productive exchange of views on Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the OTS, joint projects, prospects for future cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

    Jafarova delivered a lecture on Azerbaijan's foreign policy at Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary on September 21.

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