Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Armenia's regulatory authority: No issues found with quality of gasoline from Azerbaijan

    Region
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 12:56
    Armenia's regulatory authority: No issues found with quality of gasoline from Azerbaijan

    No problems have been identified with the quality of gasoline imported from Azerbaijan, Armen Kotolyan, head of Armenia's Market Surveillance Inspectorate, said at a press conference.

    Report informs via Armenian media that he said fuel samples from the imported batches underwent laboratory testing at Armenia's National Center for Standardization and Metrology. The results showed that the gasoline quality complies with the technical requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

    "From a quality standpoint, no violations have been detected. At the same time, during inspections of fuel stations, we do not determine the country of origin of the fuel being sold," Kotolyan noted.

    The first batch of Azerbaijani petroleum products was delivered to Armenia in December 2025 and included 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline.

    The volume of the second batch of petroleum products amounted to 2,698 tons. The third batch of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia was shipped on January 11 and totaled 979 tons.

    Azerbaijan Armenia gasoline
    Ermənistanda Azərbaycandan idxal olunan benzinin keyfiyyəti ilə bağlı problem qeydə alınmayıb
    Надзорный орган Армении: Проблем с качеством бензина из Азербайджана нет

    Latest News

    14:25

    Outbound tourism from Azerbaijan falls by over 2%

    Tourism
    14:19

    Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry preparing to apply AI

    Finance
    14:03
    Photo

    Promotional meetings held in Ethiopia ahead of WUF13

    Foreign policy
    13:57

    Tural Aliyev: Talks on Black Sea Energy underway with investors

    Energy
    13:50

    Ilgar Hasanov: Diamond trade impossible without participation in Kimberley process

    Industry
    13:42

    Tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan decline by 2%

    Tourism
    13:40

    IEA: Global gas demand grew by less than 1% in 2025

    Energy
    13:27

    Zelenskyy says Donbas is key issue of trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

    Region
    13:25

    Azerbaijan's transport revenues surge by nearly 5%

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed