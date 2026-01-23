Armenia's regulatory authority: No issues found with quality of gasoline from Azerbaijan

No problems have been identified with the quality of gasoline imported from Azerbaijan, Armen Kotolyan, head of Armenia's Market Surveillance Inspectorate, said at a press conference.

Report informs via Armenian media that he said fuel samples from the imported batches underwent laboratory testing at Armenia's National Center for Standardization and Metrology. The results showed that the gasoline quality complies with the technical requirements of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

"From a quality standpoint, no violations have been detected. At the same time, during inspections of fuel stations, we do not determine the country of origin of the fuel being sold," Kotolyan noted.

The first batch of Azerbaijani petroleum products was delivered to Armenia in December 2025 and included 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline.

The volume of the second batch of petroleum products amounted to 2,698 tons. The third batch of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia was shipped on January 11 and totaled 979 tons.