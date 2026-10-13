Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss cross-border electronic document exchange

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Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed launching a joint pilot project for cross-border electronic document exchange between the tax authorities of the two countries.

According to Report, the talks took place during a visit to Uzbekistan by a delegation from Azerbaijan's State Tax Service, led by Javan Shir Nuriev, head of the agency's office.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited Uzbekistan's Tax Committee. The parties held meetings to discuss prospects for developing cooperation between the tax authorities of the two countries.

The main objective of the project is to establish a mechanism for automatically verifying electronic digital signatures. This is expected to simplify and speed up the processing of documents required for mutual trade between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The parties also discussed sharing experience in specific areas of tax methodology and introducing advanced international practices and standards.

Following the talks, the parties signed a relevant protocol providing for continued cooperation in the areas discussed.