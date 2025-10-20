Astana preparing for Azerbaijani president's visit

Preparations are underway in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, for the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

Images of the Azerbaijani flag have appeared on outdoor media screens.

A video released by the Akorda press service shows illuminated LED screens displaying the Azerbaijani tricolor decorating Astana's central avenues in the evening.

At the invitation of Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 20-21.