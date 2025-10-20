Astana preparing for Azerbaijani president's visit
- 20 October, 2025
- 08:37
Preparations are underway in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, for the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.
Images of the Azerbaijani flag have appeared on outdoor media screens.
A video released by the Akorda press service shows illuminated LED screens displaying the Azerbaijani tricolor decorating Astana's central avenues in the evening.
At the invitation of Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 20-21.
