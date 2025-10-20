Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Astana preparing for Azerbaijani president's visit

    Region
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 08:37
    Astana preparing for Azerbaijani president's visit

    Preparations are underway in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, for the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    Images of the Azerbaijani flag have appeared on outdoor media screens.

    A video released by the Akorda press service shows illuminated LED screens displaying the Azerbaijani tricolor decorating Astana's central avenues in the evening.

    At the invitation of Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 20-21.

    Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev Kazakhstan
    Video
    Astana Azərbaycan Prezidentinin səfərinə hazırlaşır
    Video
    Астана готовится к визиту президента Азербайджана

    Latest News

    10:08

    Centrist Rodrigo Paz wins Bolivian presidency

    Other countries
    10:03

    IJF: Azerbaijan's national team breaks all records at Grand Prix in Mexico

    Individual sports
    09:53
    Video

    2 dead after Emirates plane veers off Hong Kong runway into sea

    Other countries
    09:51

    China's oil imports from Russia drop 8.1% in nine months of 2025

    Other countries
    09:45

    Company selected to build 3 small hydropower plants in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Infrastructure
    09:43

    CBA currency exchange rates (20.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:32

    British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight

    Other countries
    09:27

    Israeli Embassy in Baku: Gaza must be cleared of weapons

    Other countries
    09:03

    Israel says ceasefire in Gaza is back in effect

    Other countries
    All News Feed