Around 2,000 people killed in Iran protests
- 13 January, 2026
- 16:32
Around 2,000 people have been killed in the protests in Iran, an Iranian official tells Reuters, Report informs via Sky News.
The official says this figure includes security personnel and blames "terrorists" for the deaths.
Prior to this, the latest figures for the number of dead that we had were at least 646 people - from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.
The ongoing internet blackout in Iran means these figures aren't the total figure and make getting information out of the country difficult.
