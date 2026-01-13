Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Around 2,000 people killed in Iran protests

    Around 2,000 people have been killed in the protests in Iran, an Iranian official tells Reuters, Report informs via Sky News.

    The official says this figure includes security personnel and blames "terrorists" for the deaths.

    Prior to this, the latest figures for the number of dead that we had were at least 646 people - from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

    The ongoing internet blackout in Iran means these figures aren't the total figure and make getting information out of the country difficult.

    KİV: İranda etiraz aksiyalarında ölənlərin sayı 2 minə çatıb
    СМИ: Число погибших в протестах в Иране достигло около 2 тысяч

