Armenian Security Council secretary to attend CIS meeting in Moscow
- 27 October, 2025
- 12:07
Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan will take part in the meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of CIS member states, to be held on November 5 in Moscow, Report informs, citing Armenian media.
This will be Grigoryan's first participation in the event in the past three years. The decision to send the delegation was signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The meeting will take place as part of the International Festival "Peoples of Russia and the CIS," scheduled in Moscow from October 31 to November 5. The highlight of the festival will be the 13th annual gathering of CIS Security Council secretaries.
