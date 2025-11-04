Armenian PM: Washington Accords open new opportunities for EAEU countries

The Washington Accords between Armenia and Azerbaijan create new prospects not only for bilateral relations but also for the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the annual Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"Many argue that these processes run counter to the interests of the EAEU. But the fact is that what was impossible between the two countries of the Eurasian Union before these agreements became possible after the Washington agreements. This is a clear example of the advantages they offer," he noted.

He added that similar opportunities could open up for Uzbekistan.

He noted that Armenia strives to deepen both political and economic ties with the countries of Central Asia, but logistical difficulties remain.

"Implementing the agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan will help resolve these issues. This is a path to expanding economic ties between Armenia and the countries of Central Asia-a fact that has a verifiable basis," he emphasized.

Pashinyan also reminded that Armenia has already expressed its willingness to facilitate road transport between Turkey and Azerbaijan along the Margara-Khndzoresk route.