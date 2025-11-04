Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Armenian PM: Washington Accords open new opportunities for EAEU countries

    Region
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 12:19
    Armenian PM: Washington Accords open new opportunities for EAEU countries

    The Washington Accords between Armenia and Azerbaijan create new prospects not only for bilateral relations but also for the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the annual Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "Many argue that these processes run counter to the interests of the EAEU. But the fact is that what was impossible between the two countries of the Eurasian Union before these agreements became possible after the Washington agreements. This is a clear example of the advantages they offer," he noted.

    He added that similar opportunities could open up for Uzbekistan.

    He noted that Armenia strives to deepen both political and economic ties with the countries of Central Asia, but logistical difficulties remain.

    "Implementing the agreements between Armenia and Azerbaijan will help resolve these issues. This is a path to expanding economic ties between Armenia and the countries of Central Asia-a fact that has a verifiable basis," he emphasized.

    Pashinyan also reminded that Armenia has already expressed its willingness to facilitate road transport between Turkey and Azerbaijan along the Margara-Khndzoresk route.

    Armenia Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan
    Paşinyan: Mərkəzi Asiya ilə əlaqələrimizin dərinləşdirilməsində logistik çətinliklər var
    Премьер Армении: Договоренности в Вашингтоне открывают новые возможности для стран ЕАЭС

    Latest News

    12:23

    Sahil Babayev: 2026 budget fully takes into account Azerbaijan's defense priorities

    Finance
    12:19

    Armenian PM: Washington Accords open new opportunities for EAEU countries

    Region
    12:16

    Sahil Babayev: 2026 budget aims to ensure macroeconomic, fiscal, social stability

    Finance
    12:05

    Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves reach $11.37B as of November 1

    Other
    12:01

    Azerbaijan to cut budget allocations to public legal entities by nearly 12%

    Finance
    11:57

    Azerbaijan forecasts structural shift with 2026 GDP outlook

    Finance
    11:53

    Pashinyan: 'Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is over, but not in our heads'

    Region
    11:48

    Average pension in Azerbaijan to exceed $340 in 2026

    Social security
    11:38

    OTS deputy chief: Gabala summit confirms growing influence of OTS

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed