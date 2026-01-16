Armenian PM to skip World Economic Forum in Davos
- 16 January, 2026
- 18:33
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, according to Nazeli Baghdasaryan, Press Secretary of Pashinyan, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.
The forum will be held from January 19 through 23.
