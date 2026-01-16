Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Armenian PM to skip World Economic Forum in Davos

    Region
    • 16 January, 2026
    • 18:33
    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, according to Nazeli Baghdasaryan, Press Secretary of Pashinyan, Report informs via Armenian media outlets.

    The forum will be held from January 19 through 23.

    Paşinyan Davos forumunda iştirak etməyəcək
    Пашинян пропустит экономический форум в Давосе

