Armenian PM: Thanking Azerbaijani President is significant step forward
Region
- 22 October, 2025
- 11:51
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that expressing gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 5th Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Georgia, marks a very important development, Report informs.
Pashinyan highlighted the need to acknowledge historical progress: "I believe this is evident here as well: a year ago, we did not see such a gesture-the Prime Minister of Armenia did not express gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan. Now he does, and this is a very significant step forward."
