Armenian PM: Thanking Azerbaijani President is significant step forward

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that expressing gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 5th Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Georgia, marks a very important development, Report informs.

Pashinyan highlighted the need to acknowledge historical progress: "I believe this is evident here as well: a year ago, we did not see such a gesture-the Prime Minister of Armenia did not express gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan. Now he does, and this is a very significant step forward."