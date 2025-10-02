Armenian parliament adopts statement on establishing peace with Azerbaijan
Region
- 02 October, 2025
- 16:00
The Armenian parliament convened an extraordinary session and adopted a statement on establishing peace with Azerbaijan.
According to Report, citing Armenian media, the statement was drafted by the "Civil Contract" faction and was approved with 64 votes in favor and two abstentions.
The opposition did not participate in the vote, having left the chamber at the start of the discussion.
The statement outlines the key points underlying the agreements signed on August 8 of this year in Washington by the leaders of the United States, Azerbaijan, and Armenia.
