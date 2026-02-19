Switzerland must avoid unilateral initiatives to preserve its neutral mediator stance – Opinion

Switzerland's recent steps perceived as opposing the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agenda have sparked criticism, despite the country's long-standing image as a neutral state and mediation platform, political analyst Ulviyya Zulfigar told Report.

According to Zulfigar, counter-initiatives promoted in the Swiss parliament and on various political platforms, including proposals described as a "Swiss peace initiative" for Karabakh, reflect a one-sided political position that contradicts Switzerland's neutral image.

She noted that the current priority in the region is advancing the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agenda, including border delimitation and demarcation, the opening of communications, and confidence-building measures. According to Zulfigar, organizing discussions on the Swiss parliamentary platform that run counter to this process, and voicing rhetoric close to that of revanchist Armenian circles, undermines perceptions of objectivity at a sensitive time.

Zulfigar emphasized that attempts to bring issues concerning Azerbaijan's sovereignty, already resolved on the basis of international law, back to the international stage run counter to the peace agenda. She warned that such moves could hinder the acceptance of new regional realities and provide psychological and political encouragement to revanchist forces within Armenia.

The expert also recalled that Switzerland has, at various times, advanced resolutions, hearings, and initiatives related to Armenia, steps that have damaged and called into question its image as a balanced mediator.

"Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty are recognized by the United Nations and enshrined in international law. In this context, attempts by third parties to revisit issues that have already been resolved target the emerging positive dynamic in the region," Zulfigar underlined.

According to the analyst, international partners should support the peace process rather than promote alternative agendas. If Switzerland truly wishes to preserve its neutral mediator image, it should refrain from unilateral initiatives and respect the direct negotiations and peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"A historic opportunity for real peace has emerged, and any external initiative taking an opposing stance at this stage risks undermining trust and fueling confrontational rhetoric. Safeguarding and strengthening the Azerbaijan–Armenia peace agenda, is of strategic importance for the stability and development of the entire region, and disrupting this positive dynamic does not serve the interests of any country guided by sound strategic thinking," she concluded.