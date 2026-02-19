Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    • 19 February, 2026
    Visas for foreigners attending WUF13 to be free of charge

    Visas for foreign participants of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku from May 17 to 22, 2026, will be free of charge and simplified, Deputy National Coordinator of WUF13 Gulshan Rzayeva said responding to Report's question during an online briefing for regional media on WUF13.

    "Visas for participants will be free of charge. They can be obtained at embassies and consulates in their respective countries or upon arrival in Baku. There are also a number of countries whose citizens do not require a visa to enter," she said.

    Rzayeva emphasized that the same visa regime applied during COP29, which Azerbaijan successfully hosted in November 2024, will also be implemented for World Urban Forum 13.

    WUF13 visa Gulshan Rzayeva
    WUF13-ün xarici iştirakçıları üçün viza pulsuz olacaq
    Визы для иностранцев на WUF13 будут бесплатными

    Visas for foreigners attending WUF13 to be free of charge

