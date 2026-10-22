Azerbaijan to introduce pre-filled tax declaration system for micro-entrepreneurs

A pre-filled tax declaration system for micro-entrepreneurs will be introduced in Azerbaijan, Samir Khaligov, Head of the Main Department for Tax Risk Management at the State Tax Service, stated at the conference titled "Digital Finance Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance," Report informs.

According to him, the system will automatically populate relevant declaration lines based on available data, leaving taxpayers to simply verify and confirm the information. Such a mechanism is already applied to simplified tax payments.

Khaligov emphasized that digitalization is intended not only to strengthen tax control but also to enhance service quality. Further plans include introducing declaration submissions via a mobile application - particularly convenient for micro-entrepreneurs without constant computer access - and expanding pre-filled VAT declarations.

Another direction of digitalization involves data exchange between government agencies. Currently, the State Tax Service receives information from 35 state bodies and transfers data to two other entities. The integration of information systems aims to accelerate and improve taxpayer services while strengthening interdepartmental coordination.