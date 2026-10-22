Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival UEFA Conference League

    Elchin Yusubov dismissed as Azerbaijani president's special rep in Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojaly

    Domestic policy
    • 22 October, 2026
    • 12:21
    Elchin Yusubov dismissed as Azerbaijani president's special rep in Khankandi, Aghdara, Khojaly

    Elchin Yusubov has been dismissed from his position as the special representative of the president of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, as well as the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant order.

    On March 7, 2024, by an order of President Ilham Aliyev, Elchin Yusubov was appointed as the special representative of the president of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, as well as the Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

    Ilham Aliyev Elchin Yusubov Khankandi
    Elçin Yusubov Xankəndi, Ağdərə və Xocalıda Prezidentin xüsusi nümayəndəsi vəzifəsindən azad edilib
    Эльчин Юсубов освобожден от должности спецпредставителя президента в Ханкенди, Агдере и Ходжалы
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