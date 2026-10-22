Elchin Yusubov has been dismissed from his position as the special representative of the president of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, as well as the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant order.

On March 7, 2024, by an order of President Ilham Aliyev, Elchin Yusubov was appointed as the special representative of the president of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankandi, as well as the Aghdara and Khojaly districts.