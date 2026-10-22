Electronic contracts now signed in just 10 hours in Azerbaijan, Finance Ministry says

In Azerbaijan, individual contracts are now being signed electronically in just 10 hours, whereas previously this process took significantly more time, Nurlan Soltanov, head of the modern technologies and innovations department of the Ministry of Finance's staff, stated at the conference titled "Digital Finance Ecosystem: A New Stage in Governance" in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the Digital Public Finance information system integrates all stages of work-from budget preparation and execution to accounting, electronic contract signing, issuance of acceptance acts, and control implementation. The ministry's future plans are also tied to the development of this system.

"The work carried out this year is not limited to transferring paper processes into a digital format. It also aims to expand the access of state organizations and enterprises to data and create the necessary conditions for making more effective decisions," Soltanov emphasized.

He noted that since September, the process of electronically signing acceptance acts has entered an active phase. This allows all procedures to be managed within a unified system.