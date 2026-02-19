UN-Habitat: Asian cities to grow by another 1.2B people by 2050

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Infrastructure
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 12:55
    WUF13 is a strategic opportunity for governments and societies across the Asia-Pacific region to share practical solutions, strengthen partnerships, and influence the global urban policy agenda, Srinivasa Popuri, head of the UN-Habitat Multi-Country Program Office in Bangkok, said at an online briefing for regional media dedicated to the WUF13 in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, today more than 50% of the Asia-Pacific region's population – approximately 2.3 billion people – live in cities, and by 2050, the urban population will increase by another 1.2 billion.

    "Of the world's 33 megacities with populations over 10 million, 19 are located in Asia. One can imagine how much they will expand by 2050. The Asia-Pacific region is at the forefront of global urban transformation. Our cities are drivers of economic growth, innovation, and digital development. At the same time, they face complex challenges: rapid urban sprawl, housing affordability issues, informal settlements and social exclusion, infrastructure shortages, natural disasters, and growing climate vulnerability, which we have witnessed in recent days, weeks, and months in the region," said Popuri.

    UN-Habitat: К 2050 году города Азии вырастут еще на 1,2 млрд человек

