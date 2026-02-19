Oriane Trolue: France distorting Kanak freedom struggle by presenting it as terrorism

France is distorting the Kanak people's struggle for freedom, portraying it as terrorism, Oriane Trolue, a member of the FLNKS political bureau and the advisory board of the Mouvement Océanien Indépendantiste (New Caledonia), said at the "Neocolonialism and Global Inequality" conference in Baku, Report informs.

According to her, the very name "New Caledonia" is colonial, as it was appropriated by a European explorer who "discovered" it from the perspective of Western history.

"Colonial strategies appropriated these lands, presenting them as 'no-man's land,' thereby justifying their conquest," Trolue noted.

She added that the Kanak independence movement is not only a struggle for natural resources but also a protest against decades of suffering, social exclusion, and systemic inequality faced by the indigenous population.