​Armenian nuclear power plant to be stopped for overhaul next year

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian authorities will be ready to stop the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant for 3-4-month overhaul in spring of 2017.

Report informs, it was stated by Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Armenia Yervand Zakarian, while summing up activities of 2015.

"According to results of activities, in 2018 we will get a station capable for working until 2027. Of course, security is our high priority", said the Minister. The preparatory work for this has already begun, he added.

The plant will be renovated on the funds loan in the amount of 270 million USD allocated by Russia, and a grant in the amount of 30 million USD.