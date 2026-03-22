Number of stores in Germany to fall below 300,000 for first time

The number of retail stores in Germany is set to drop below 300,000 for the first time since reunification, the German Retail Federation (HDE) said Friday.

According to Report, HDE forecasts that about 4,900 more outlets will close in 2026, bringing the total to roughly 296,600.

For comparison, Germany had around 372,000 stores in 2015. The decline has been driven by the coronavirus pandemic and the growth of online shopping.

HDE President Alexander von Preen noted that many city centers already have a large number of vacant storefronts. "This cannot continue," he said.

He added that authorities should reduce costs for small and medium-sized businesses, including by lowering electricity prices.