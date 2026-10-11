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    Azerbaijani gymnasts win four medals at trampoline tournament in Czechia

    Individual sports
    • 11 October, 2026
    • 15:50
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win four medals at trampoline tournament in Czechia

    Azerbaijani athletes have successfully competed at an international trampoline gymnastics tournament held in Czechia from October 9 to 11.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Nijat Mirzayev and Ayan Shabanova scored 44.860 points in the senior mixed synchronized event to win the silver medal.

    In the 13-14 age group synchronized event, Omar Gasimli and Muhammad Hasanli took gold with 45.210 points.

    In the junior individual event, Ammar Bakhshaliyev won gold with 55.830 points, while Samira Huseynova also claimed gold with 50.470 points.

    Azerbaijani gymnasts therefore finished the tournament with three gold medals and one silver.

    Azerbaijani gymnasts win four medals at trampoline tournament in Czechia
    Azerbaijani gymnasts win four medals at trampoline tournament in Czechia

    Azerbaijani gymnasts Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation
    Photo
    Azərbaycan gimnastları beynəlxalq turnirdə qızıl və gümüş medallar qazanıblar
    Photo
    Азербайджанские гимнасты завоевали четыре медали на турнире в Чехии
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