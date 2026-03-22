Azerbaijan"s Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, extended condolences to Türkiye"s Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Qatar"s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani.

Report informs that, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Zakir Hasanov said in his message:

"I was saddened by the news of the Qatar Armed Forces helicopter crash, which occurred during a training flight under the Qatar–Türkiye Joint Command and went down in the sea due to a technical failure, as well as the deaths of one Turkish Armed Forces member, two ASELSAN technical staff, and four Qatari Armed Forces personnel. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, share their grief, and pray for the souls of those who perished."