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    Azerbaijan boosts barley exports to Iraq, resumes shipments to Iran

    AIC
    • 19 October, 2026
    • 16:14
    Azerbaijan boosts barley exports to Iraq, resumes shipments to Iran

    Azerbaijan exported 6,803 tons of barley, including seed barley, worth $1.53 million in January-August this year.

    According to Report's calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee, this was 26% more in value terms and 24.3% more in volume than in the same period of 2025.

    Azerbaijan exported 6,008 tons of barley worth $1.35 million to Iraq, up 49-fold in volume and 26-fold in value from a year earlier.

    It also sold 794.3 tons of barley worth $181,300 to Iran.

    Azerbaijan resumed barley supplies to Iran after a break of three years and nine months.

    In 2025, Iraq accounted for 99.99% of the 7,816 tons of barley exported from Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan's exports barley exports Islamic Republic of Iran
    Azərbaycan İrana arpa tədarükünü bərpa edib
    Азербайджан возобновил поставки ячменя в Иран
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