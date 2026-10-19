Azerbaijan boosts barley exports to Iraq, resumes shipments to Iran

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Azerbaijan exported 6,803 tons of barley, including seed barley, worth $1.53 million in January-August this year.

According to Report's calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee, this was 26% more in value terms and 24.3% more in volume than in the same period of 2025.

Azerbaijan exported 6,008 tons of barley worth $1.35 million to Iraq, up 49-fold in volume and 26-fold in value from a year earlier.

It also sold 794.3 tons of barley worth $181,300 to Iran.

Azerbaijan resumed barley supplies to Iran after a break of three years and nine months.

In 2025, Iraq accounted for 99.99% of the 7,816 tons of barley exported from Azerbaijan.