Azerbaijani weightlifter wins three medals at European Championships

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Azerbaijani weightlifter Rahila Huseynzade has won two silver medals and one bronze at the European U23 and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Durres, Albania.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, Huseynzade competed in the 86 kg weight category.

She lifted 94 kg in the snatch, finishing second and winning a silver medal.

Huseynzade then lifted 115 kg in the clean and jerk, earning a bronze medal.

With a combined total of 209 kg, she secured another silver medal in the overall standings.

Firdovsi Umudov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, also attended the athletes' medal ceremony.

All three Azerbaijani athletes who traveled to the European Championships under the guidance of head coach Sardar Hasanov and senior coach Asif Mammadov finished the competition with medals.

Earlier, Fuad Hasanov and Gasim Ismayilov had also won three medals each.

Azerbaijani athletes therefore collected a total of nine medals at the continental competition.