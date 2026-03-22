Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Iran shifts military doctrine from defensive to offensive

    Region
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 17:02
    Iran shifts military doctrine from defensive to offensive

    Iran's military has shifted its doctrine from defensive to offensive, the commander of the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbia, Ali Abdollahi, said Friday.

    "We have changed our combat tactics, and operations will employ advanced equipment and modern weaponry," Abdollahi said, according to Khabar Fouri.

    He added that the US and Israeli militaries should expect "surprises."

    Ali Abdollahi Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    "Xatəm əl-Ənbiya": İran özünümüdafiədən hücuma keçib
    Иран перешел от оборонительной к наступательной военной доктрине

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