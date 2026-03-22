Iran shifts military doctrine from defensive to offensive
Region
- 22 March, 2026
- 17:02
Iran's military has shifted its doctrine from defensive to offensive, the commander of the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbia, Ali Abdollahi, said Friday.
"We have changed our combat tactics, and operations will employ advanced equipment and modern weaponry," Abdollahi said, according to Khabar Fouri.
He added that the US and Israeli militaries should expect "surprises."
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