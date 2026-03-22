Erdogan offers condolences after helicopter crash in Qatar
Region
- 22 March, 2026
- 16:38
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended condolences to the families of those killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar.
According to Report, Erdogan said in a post on X that he learned with deep sorrow of the deaths of members of the Turkish Armed Forces, ASELSAN employees, and Qatari Armed Forces personnel in the accident.
"I extend my condolences to the families of the victims, wish them patience, and pray for mercy for our heroes and the soldiers of brotherly Qatar. Condolences to our country, our people, and the people of Qatar," Erdoğan wrote.
The crash, which occurred in Qatar's territorial waters, killed four members of the Qatari Armed Forces, one member of the Turkish Armed Forces, and two employees of a Turkish company.
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