Novruz celebration held for Azerbaijani students in UK
Foreign policy
- 22 March, 2026
- 16:33
A Novruz celebration was organized for talented students of the European Azerbaijan School in the United Kingdom.
According to Report, the Azerbaijani Embassy in London said in a post on X that the event featured students' musical performances and displays of handmade crafts.
Congratulations and thank you to the talented young students of the British European Azerbaijani School @Beas_school for bringing such a festive and joyful Novruz celebration to @AzerbaijaninUK!— Embassy of Azerbaijan - London (@AzerbaijaninUK) March 22, 2026
Novruz Bayramınız mübarək! pic.twitter.com/cklsKtyXoM
March 22, 2026
March 22, 2026
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