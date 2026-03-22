Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Novruz celebration held for Azerbaijani students in UK

    Foreign policy
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 16:33
    Novruz celebration held for Azerbaijani students in UK

    A Novruz celebration was organized for talented students of the European Azerbaijan School in the United Kingdom.

    According to Report, the Azerbaijani Embassy in London said in a post on X that the event featured students' musical performances and displays of handmade crafts.

    European Azerbaijan School Embassy of Azerbaijan Novruz holiday
    Photo
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    Böyük Britaniyada azərbaycanlı məktəblilər üçün Novruz şənliyi keçirilib
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    В Великобритании для учащихся Европейской азербайджанской школы организовали праздник Новруз

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