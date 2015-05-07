 Top
    Armenian minister with his students visits Azerbaijan

    They will participate at the 47th International Chemistry Olympiad in Baku

    Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ This year, students from Armenia will participate at the 47th International Chemistry Olympiad, which will be held in Baku. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, information about this was spread by the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia.

    Currently, work on the preparation of the Armenian team is underway. It will be accompanied by Minister of Education and Science Armen Ashotyan.

    The issue of Armenia's participation will be finally resolved after the Armenian delegation to Azerbaijan will provide appropriate security guarantees.

    47-th International Chemistry Olympiad will be held in Baku on July 20-29. Organizer of the Olympiad - Baku Branch of Lomonosov Moscow State University named after M.V.Lomonosov.

