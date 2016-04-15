Armenian Defense Ministry: Yerevan and Moscow will sign a contract on supply of arms

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today at the meeting Armenian government approved a protocol on implementation of the agreement on granting a state loan from Russia to purchase arms. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Deputy Defense Minister Ara Nazaryan said that.

"Protocol is entrusted to the Minister of Defence to sign protocol on the supply of modern weapons for credit", said Nazaryan.

In addition, Central Bank of Armenia instructed until 29 April to discuss with the Russian Vnesheconombank settlement procedure for the defense credit.