Armenian Defense Minister, Iranian Ambassador discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Seyran Ohanyan met with Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reis, who has completed his diplomatic mission in Yerevan.

Report informs referring to eference to the Armenian media, during the meeting the minister noted that the activities of Ambassador M.Reis was active and fruitful, as well contributed to expansion of relations between Armenia and Iran and cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting the sides also discussed issues of regional security and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.