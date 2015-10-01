 Top
    Close photo mode

    Armenian Defense Minister, Iranian Ambassador discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

    Seyran Ohanyan met with Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reis, who has completed his diplomatic mission in Yerevan

    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Seyran Ohanyan met with Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Reis, who has completed his diplomatic mission in Yerevan.

    Report informs referring to eference to the Armenian media, during the meeting the minister noted that the activities of Ambassador M.Reis was active and fruitful, as well contributed to expansion of relations between Armenia and Iran and cooperation in various fields.

    During the meeting the sides also discussed issues of regional security and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi