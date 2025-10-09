Armenia, US mull implementation of TRIPP project
- 09 October, 2025
- 10:11
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker has discussed the implementation of the documents signed in Washington on August 8 with Armenian Ambassador to the US Narek Mkrtchyan, the Armenian Embassy in the US said, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
The parties discussed the implementation of the documents signed in Washington on August 8, in particular, the memorandums of understanding between Armenia and the US and the Trump Route Project (TRIPP, a 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor that will pass through Armenia), reads the statement.
Hooker reaffirmed the US commitment to peace and regional cooperation in the South Caucasus.
