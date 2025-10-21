Armenia, Türkiye to discuss resumption of Gyumri–Kars railway
Armenia and Türkiye are expected to hold an intergovernmental commission meeting soon to discuss the resumption of the Gyumri–Kars railway, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan stated at a briefing, Report informs via Armenian media.
"A meeting dedicated to the resumption and reactivation of the Gyumri–Kars railway will be held soon," he stated.
Rubinyan added that further details regarding the location of the meeting will be provided later.
The deputy speaker also noted that discussions on the opening of borders are ongoing.
