Armenia thanks Azerbaijan for helping facilitate Russian wheat shipments

    Region
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 11:14
    Armenia has thanked Azerbaijan for its role in facilitating the transit of wheat shipments from Russia, a rare gesture of cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

    According to Report, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said on Wednesday that a train carrying Russian wheat to Armenia was already traveling through Azerbaijani territory en route to Georgia and was expected to arrive soon.

    "At this moment, the train carrying wheat from Russia to Armenia is passing through Azerbaijan toward Georgia and will soon reach Armenia," Grigoryan told the state-run Armenpress news agency. "I want to express my deep appreciation to my Azerbaijani and Russian colleagues for their efforts. This event is significant for building mutual trust and advancing the peace agenda," he added.

    Ermənistan Rusiyadan buğda tədarükündə köməyə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Власти Армении поблагодарили Азербайджан за содействие в поставках пшеницы из России

