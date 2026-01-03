Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan sees nearly 12% surge in revenues from tobacco exports

    Business
    03 January, 2026
    • 15:48
    Azerbaijan sees nearly 12% surge in revenues from tobacco exports

    In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan imported tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes, valued at approximately $119 million, marking a 11.1% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    For 11 months, Azerbaijan exported tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes worth nearly $58.6 million, which is 11.9% more compared to a year ago.

    Imports of tobacco and industrial tobacco substitutes accounted for 0.56% of Azerbaijan's total imports, while the exports accounted for 0.25% of total exports.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $44.589 billion in the first eleven months of 2025, representing a 3.4% increase year-on-year. Of this, $23.401 billion came from exports and $21.188 billion from imports.

    Over the past year, exports declined by 3.85%, while imports rose by 12.9%.

    As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus $2.213 billion in its foreign trade, which is 2.5 times lower than the previous year.

    Azərbaycan tütün ixracından qazancını təxminən 12 % artırıb

