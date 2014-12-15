State debts of Armenia to increase in 2015

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia's state debt in 2015 will amount to 42.2% of GDP. Report informs referring to ArmToday, this was announced by the First Deputy Minister of Finance Pavel Safaryan at a special session of Parliament.

According to him, this level is projected from GDP at 4.5 trillion drams (at current exchange rates - about 9.7 bln dollars).

The Debt will increase by 0.6% of GDP compared to the end of 2014. At the end of this year, the public debt should reach 41.6% of GDP. Of these, 35.6% were foreign debt: the government - 31%, and the Central Bank - 4%.The remaining 6.6 percentage points will amount to domestic debt.

In 2015, the government's external debt will be reduced by 0.4 percentage points (to 30.6%), the Central Bank - will increase by 0.2 (to 4.2%), and domestic debt - 0.6 (up to 7.2 %).